Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. TheStreet cut Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.30.

PNR stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

