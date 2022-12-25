Persistence (XPRT) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $74.08 million and approximately $303,175.49 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Persistence Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,259,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,959,318 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
