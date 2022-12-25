PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Cut by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,786 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 1,085,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,866. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

