Philcoin Price Tops $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $143,368.93 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.