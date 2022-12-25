Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.11 million and approximately $98,258.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,005,398 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

