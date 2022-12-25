Planning Center Inc. Buys 14,602 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 18.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,189,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,176,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

