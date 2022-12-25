Planning Center Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

DFIC stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

