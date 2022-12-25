PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

About PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 19.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.