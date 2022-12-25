PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
PLDT Stock Performance
PLDT stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
