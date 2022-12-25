Polygon (MATIC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Polygon has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $6.90 billion and $114.00 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05177713 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00495603 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.99 or 0.29364698 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
