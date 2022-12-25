Polymath Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $145.35 million and $1.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00394321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017978 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15597765 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,456,604.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

