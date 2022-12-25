Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $215.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

