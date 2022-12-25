Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 749 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27.

