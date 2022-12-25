Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.