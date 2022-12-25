Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $138.47.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

