Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 439,544 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4,046.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 342,247 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,967.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 332,291 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 373.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 338,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,329 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,218,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

