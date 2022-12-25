Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $214.68 and a one year high of $350.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.86.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.