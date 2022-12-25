Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

