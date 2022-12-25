Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

