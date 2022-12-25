Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

