Premia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,394.86 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $106,394.86 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00004238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

