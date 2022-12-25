ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) vs. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Head-To-Head Review

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $1.87 billion 0.90 -$49.31 million ($0.36) -46.69 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.67 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oceaneering International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oceaneering International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International -1.80% 6.05% 1.55% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Summary

ProFrac beats Oceaneering International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicle technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company's Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

