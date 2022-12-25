ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.42

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and traded as high as $95.08. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $94.87, with a volume of 2,404 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 30.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

