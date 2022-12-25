Proton Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,963,660,687 coins and its circulating supply is 13,900,574,255 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

