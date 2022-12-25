Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for 3.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.