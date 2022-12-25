Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $198.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

KWR stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.15 million. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.