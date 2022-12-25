Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $180,985.08

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,012.56 and approximately $180,985.08 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00226188 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,952.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

