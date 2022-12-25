Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and $2.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

