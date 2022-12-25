Raydium Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and $5.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $876.92 or 0.05210515 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.55 or 0.29569839 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,332,905 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.