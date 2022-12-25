renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 25.3% Higher This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. renBTC has a market cap of $75.73 million and $1.17 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $21,156.38 or 1.25707723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.17 or 0.05069598 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.51 or 0.29594581 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

