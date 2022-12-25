Render Token Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $107.61 million and $3.95 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

