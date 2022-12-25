Reserve Rights Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.10 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $128.14 million and $6.10 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.63 or 0.05177713 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00495603 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.99 or 0.29364698 BTC.
Reserve Rights Profile
Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.
