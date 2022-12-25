RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

