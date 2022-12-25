Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,302.58

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,302.58 or 0.07761522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $216.32 million and approximately $767,832.94 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,073 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,315.7858439 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,050,637.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.