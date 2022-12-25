Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 351.25 ($4.27).

ROR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.77) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.89) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Rotork Trading Down 0.2 %

LON ROR opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,453.33.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

