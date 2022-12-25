Round Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00083843 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $106.86 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

