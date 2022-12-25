RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,560.60

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $16,799.71 or 0.99922531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $57.37 million and $26,560.60 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00391825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00857197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00096412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00599640 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00260314 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,853.45370978 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,986.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

