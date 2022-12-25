Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

