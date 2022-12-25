Sabal Trust CO Invests $647,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

