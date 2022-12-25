Sabal Trust CO Purchases 6,624 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

