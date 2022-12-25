Sabal Trust CO Sells 616 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

