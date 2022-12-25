Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166.36 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $166.36 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00047448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00188448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053136 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.7416231 USD and is up 26.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

