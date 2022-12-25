Safe Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00045345 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $158.88 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Get Safe alerts:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.7416231 USD and is up 26.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

