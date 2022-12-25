Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $877.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.40 or 0.07245468 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00030640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.