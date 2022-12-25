Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Acquires 275,000 Shares

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Paul Crawford acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,912.75).

The company has a current ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

