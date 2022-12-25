Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Acquires 275,000 Shares

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Paul Crawford acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($36,912.75).
Sayona Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.