Scholarship Coin (SCHO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.55

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 341.2% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $5,298.00 and $0.55 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,009,475 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.000353 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

