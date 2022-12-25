Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 341.2% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,299.95 and approximately $0.55 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.46 or 0.05078899 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00498744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.37 or 0.29550821 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,015,150 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.000353 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

