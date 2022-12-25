Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

