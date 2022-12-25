Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 85,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

