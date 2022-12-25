Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

