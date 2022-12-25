Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.65 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $3,973.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00115250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00187798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053115 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00578377 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,931.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

